The NFL apparently concluded that Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was to blame for his postgame fight with Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

The NFL fined Ramsey $15,625 but did not fine Tate.

Ramsey and Tate throwing hands led to a big brawl spilling out on the field after the game, with players on both teams getting involved. It could have been a very ugly situation.

The two players have a long personal history, as Ramsey is the father of two children with Tate’s sister, and Tate has said publicly that Ramsey treated his sister badly. Whatever the issues between them, what happened on the field on Sunday was not something the NFL ever wants to see.

Jalen Ramsey fined, Golden Tate not fined for postgame fight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk