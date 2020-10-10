Jalen Ramsey fined $15.6K, Golden Tate unpunished for Week 4 scuffle

The NFL looked into the scuffle between Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate after the Rams’ win over the Giants in Week 4, but the league only found one player guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ramsey has been fined $15,625 for his involvement in the scuffle with Tate after the game. Tate, however, was not fined.

Additionally, Aaron Donald was fined $10,500 for an altercation with Giants center Nick Gates during the game, which drew flags on both players.

From the same game: #Rams DL Aaron Donald was fined $10,500 and #Giants OL Nick Gates $6,922 for unnecessary roughness. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020





Giants coach Joe Judge said his players told him that Tate was only defending himself after Ramsey threw the first punch. Based on the NFL’s punishment decision, perhaps the league came away with the same feeling.

When Ramsey and Tate were each asked about the altercation this week, they both declined to comment. They didn’t want to look back on the incident and said they were preparing for their upcoming opponents.

There is some personal history between the two, with Tate being the uncle to Ramsey’s two daughters.