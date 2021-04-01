Jalen Ramsey eyeing No. 2 if NFL passes proposed jersey number rule

The Kansas City Chiefs submitted a rule proposal to the NFL that would loosen the league’s restrictions on jersey numbers. Currently, wide receivers are forced to wear numbers between 10-19 and 80-89, while running backs can only wear numbers between 20-49. Defensive backs face similar restrictions, limiting them to 20-49.

The Chiefs are proposing to allow players at RB, FB, WR, TE, LB and DB to wear single-digit numbers, which would allow guys to return to their college numbers. Jalen Ramsey is among those who wants the NFL to approve this change, voicing his opinion on Twitter after the proposal was made Thursday.

@NFL let us get them single digit numbers please 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Ramsey wore No. 8 (and 13) at Florida State, so naturally, fans speculated that he could return to his college number with the Rams if this rule is approved. Derwin James asked that very question on Twitter, but Ramsey said he would only go back to No. 8 if he could play with James and his other FSU teammates again.

I’ll only wear 8 again if I’m teamed up with my Florida state brothers 👀 https://t.co/4tOMgsDZH2 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Instead of No. 8, Ramsey is eyeing another single-digit number. And it’s similar to what he currently wears with the Rams: No. 2. He often makes 2.0 references on social media and wears No. 20, so a change to No. 2 would make sense.

And at the moment, it’s not currently occupied by anyone on the team.

😂😂🤣🤣 Imma chill.. But nah let this rule pass forreal & I got my eyes on that 2 https://t.co/lLTuoMmo1r — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Practice squad cornerback Donte Deayon replied to Ramsey and said he’ll wear No. 8, sharing a photo from his younger days of himself rocking that exact number.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo seems to like the idea of wearing No. 7, tweeting “007” with a thinking emoji, a reference to his initials.

Get it? O-O-7?

Cam Akers retweeted Ramsey’s original post asking the NFL to let players wear single-digits, too. He wore No. 3 in college, but if the league does allow running backs to wear numbers under 10, he’ll have to ask John Wolford for it.

Wolford just switched from No. 9 to 3 after the arrival of Matthew Stafford.

Of course, this is all hypothetical right now because in all likelihood, the NFL won’t approve the Chiefs’ proposal.

