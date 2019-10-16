Jalen Ramsey expresses desire to stay with Rams “for years and years to come”

New Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has yet to speak to reporters in L.A. However, he did speak via his 17 Weeks podcast commitment, produced by Lebron James’ and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted (except when the topic of China comes up) and SiriusXM/Pandora.

“I’m checking in after a huge, I mean, big, big day for me,” Ramsey said. “Been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the L.A. Rams. I’m currently just walking outside right now, I’m filled with joy. I’m overjoyed right now. God is the greatest. God makes no mistakes at all. No mistakes at all. I’ve been so blessed.

“I was so blessed to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, fifth overall pick, but now I have a new chapter starting in my life. Going out to L.A., going to be a part of the L.A. Rams. Excited to be a part of that defense. Coach Wade Phillips. Coach Sean McVay. Coach Aubrey Pleasant. I’m excited to get out there and do my thing for the L.A. Rams and show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come.”

That last statement implies that Ramsey intends to remain with the Rams indefinitely, which doesn’t mesh with Deion Sanders’ prediction that Ramsey’s stay in L.A. could be short. Regardless, a new contract eventually will have to be negotiated — and Ramsey currently has all the leverage.

Which could be one of the reasons why he’s “filled with joy.”

Ramsey also seems to be filled with healing. Traded only two days after he missed his third straight game with a back injury, the back hasn’t been mentioned at all as Ramsey prepares to presumably join his new team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.