Jalen Ramsey: Excited to be out there with them for a good win

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s explanation for why he requested a trade away from the Jaguars surfaced ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Titans, but that didn’t get in the way of Ramsey holding down his usual spot in the defense in the game.

Ramsey played every defensive snap and recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble before meeting with reporters after the 20-7 win. Ramsey said he had nothing else to say about the trade request, but shared that he was “amped up” by playing under the lights in a nationally televised game and that it felt good to be part of an overwhelming defensive performance.

“This defense has always been elite, the guys on this team are talented, and we put in work on the field,” Ramsey said. “We see the defense worked hard today and got 9 sacks in tonight’s game, so I say we stepped up to the plate when we needed too. I was excited out there with them and be able to get a good win.”

Ramsey’s teammates had more to say about a potential trade. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell said he believes the Jags are “a whole lot better” with Ramsey and cornerback A.J. Bouye said, via Jacksonville.com, that players would “love for him to stay but that’s not our decision.”

Signs have pointed to Ramsey being dealt before the Jaguars play again. If that’s the case, he’s leaving on a high note for the Jaguars defense.