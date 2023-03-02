Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want people ‘speaking facts about something only few know about’

The Los Angeles Rams are getting calls about Jalen Ramsey this offseason and there’s a chance they pull the trigger on a trade involving their All-Pro cornerback. It’s even been called “very likely” by league sources, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ramsey has shared a handful of cryptic tweets amid this entire process, recently sharing a video of Allen Iverson saying, “I’m gonna win wherever I go. Wherever I go, I’m gonna win. I don’t care where I go.”

Then on Wednesday night, he asked people to stop speaking for him and his agent, indicating there are things happening behind closed doors that “only few know about.”

Don’t speak for me or my agent please lol… y’all have fun with y’all opinions, I’m cool with that. It’s entertaining really, but don’t act like you speaking facts about something only few know about. Things will get addressed when we feel like it (if we ever do 😂) God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 2, 2023

Ramsey doesn’t seem thrilled with the way this has all played out, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect well on the Rams that he’s saying “things will get addressed when we feel like it.” Ramsey loves Los Angeles and enjoys playing for Raheem Morris, so it’s reasonable to think he wants to stay with the Rams.

That may not be in the cards for the team itself, though.

