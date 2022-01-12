Jalen Ramsey’s cryptic tweet has Rams fans believing a move is coming

Jalen Ramsey is a leader in the Rams’ locker room, and he’s tuned in to what the team does from a personnel standpoint. That’s exactly why he has Rams fans buzzing after he sent a cryptic tweet late Tuesday night.

Ramsey posted the following tweet with absolutely no context or hints as to what it could mean. But based on his tweets in the past when the Rams have made notable moves, he has fans believing something is on the horizon.

😈 HeHeHeHeHe — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2022

Just before the Rams traded for Von Miller at the deadline in November, Ramsey posted the following tweet.

Then when the trade was done, he laughed about knowing before anyone else in the public.

When the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr., Ramsey tweeted that he was feeling this mood again just before the deal was finished.

Just feeling this mood again https://t.co/Br7oqoFVqD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 11, 2021

And again, he laughed about it after teasing fans for the second time.

So what does Ramsey’s latest message mean? Well, the trade deadline is past and there aren’t any big-name players available … except for Antonio Brown. But given the Rams’ current depth chart at wide receiver and knowing how long it takes for a wideout to get integrated into an offense, it’s highly unlikely that Los Angeles is signing the veteran receiver.

Story continues

Not to mention, Brown has an ankle injury that he says he needs surgery on, so he’s likely done for the year.

Fans hope the Rams aren’t adding Brown, though.

Rams really just got AB 😭😭 https://t.co/daaxvjrFxu — Tmbil_24 🅿️ (@Tmbil24) January 12, 2022

I swear if Snead gets Antonio Brown 😭😭 https://t.co/pVPdtxFUR8 — 💜💛x – Walker Buehler's Burner (21-20)(12-5)💙💙 (@OTLF2022) January 12, 2022

Please don’t let it be AB. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/NEiQBeeLyc — alan (@ah_lan) January 12, 2022

Who knows if the Rams are actually making any sort of move, but there’s a possibility that Sebastian Joseph-Day is coming back off injured reserve. Perhaps that’s what Ramsey is teasing – or it could be nothing at all.