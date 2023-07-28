Jalen Ramsey could be out until December with knee injury suffered in Dolphins camp

Miami Dolphins fans will unfortunately have to wait awhile to see their new star cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, take the field in a game.

The former Rams corner went down in practice at Dolphins training camp on Thursday and suffered a meniscus injury. He had to be carted off and will now miss extended time.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will have surgery on his knee and it’ll likely be a full meniscus tear. If everything goes according to plan, that would put Ramsey on track to return in December for the end of the season.

More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

The Rams traded Ramsey to the Dolphins this offseason, receiving a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange.

Ramsey has never missed significant time in his career, making this an unfamiliar situation for the All-Pro cornerback. He vows to be back better than ever when he does return from the injury, though.

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵 Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire