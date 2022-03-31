Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp seem thrilled to have Bobby Wagner in LA

Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald will have another future Hall of Famer to make a championship run with next season. The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Bobby Wagner on Thursday, bringing another star to a city that’s filled with them.

It’s scary to think about Wagner lining up on the same defense as Ramsey and Donald, but that’s the vision the Rams had and they made it a reality by paying up for the six-time All-Pro.

Needless to say, Ramsey and Jordan Fuller are both thrilled to have Wagner in Los Angeles, reacting to the news on Twitter.

Cooper Kupp is also excited about this move, not only because it helps the Rams, but because he no longer has to face Wagner twice a year.

Let's go!! Don't have to play against @Bwagz anymore!!!! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 31, 2022

The Rams haven’t had a star linebacker like Wagner in a long time, with Alec Ogletree probably being the last; he was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 but was nowhere close to the player Wagner is.

With three alphas on defense now, the Rams are poised to make another Super Bowl run next season. Ramsey will patrol the secondary, Wagner takes care of the middle of the field and Donald will, well, do what Donald does: wreck everything.

