Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald selected to PFWA All-NFL team; Matt Gay makes All-NFC

It wasn’t tough to guess which three members of the Los Angeles Rams were going to receive All-Pro honors for their efforts this season. When the Associated Press released the All-Pro teams, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp were officially announced as first-team All-Pros, with the Rams being the lone team in the NFL to have two unanimous selections (Donald and Kupp).

With other sites and sources naming their All-Pro teams, the Rams have four players that were named to the PFWA All-NFL or All-NFC teams.

The same three players that earned All-Pro honors were all selected to the All-NFL team by PFWA. Ramsey, Donald, and Kupp were all likely easy selections, but Matt Gay was unable to make the All-NFL team. Instead, he was named to the All-NFC team at kicker.

Kupp joins Davante Adams on the All-NFL squad as the two wide receivers selected. Donald was named to his seventh straight PFWA All-NFL team, while Ramsey was selected for the second consecutive year.

As a kicker, it’s tough to be named the best at your position as long as Justin Tucker remains in the NFL. Tucker had another spectacular season where he converted 35 of his 37 attempts, including a 66-yard game-winning field goal that set a new NFL record for the longest field goal made.

Even though he may not be considered on the same level as Tucker, Gay had himself a spectacular season as well, making 32 of his 34 attempts. He also just made a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that punched the Rams’ ticket to the NFC title game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite the ultimate goal being a Super Bowl, it’s refreshing to see members of the Rams be recognized for their performances in the regular season.