Jalen Ramsey congratulates Denzel Ward on record-setting contract for CB

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Jalen Ramsey now has a fellow member of the $100 million club at cornerback. On Monday, the Browns and Denzel Ward agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

The deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, which is also a record for a cornerback. At $20.1 million per year, he barely edges out Ramsey for the highest-paid corner, who’s making $20 million per year.

Even though Ramsey isn’t the richest cornerback anymore, he’s happy to see Ward eclipse his contract and join the $100 million club. Ramsey said he’s been waiting for another corner to hit $100 million.

Ward is a two-time Pro Bowler and just finished his fourth NFL season, recording at least two interceptions in each year – all while battling injuries in every season he’s been in the NFL.

Last season, he returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, the longest in the NFL.

