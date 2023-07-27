Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field with apparent leg injury

There is some concerning injury news out of Miami on Thursday.

Per multiple reports out of Dolphins practice, defensive back Jalen Ramsey was carted to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury.

The injury occurred toward the end of practice during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill. Ramsey grabbed at his left knee while on the ground and was then attended to by trainers. He was evaluated on the side of the practice field before being carted to the locker room when the session was over.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is not scheduled to speak with the media again until Friday morning, so that's when he would be asked about any update on Ramsey.

Via NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe, fellow Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said immediately after practice that he and his teammates are worried about Ramsey. But because they don’t have any details, Holland didn’t want to speculate about Ramsey’s status. Holland simply noted that he dapped Ramsey up and they talked for a bit.