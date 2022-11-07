Jalen Ramsey can't hide his frustration: Five takeaways from Rams' loss to Bucs

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half of the Rams' 16-13 loss Sunday. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

The Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

What we learned in a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-5:

Jalen Ramsey calls out offense

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a receiver during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not sound angry, but he was pointed after the offense failed to get a first down in the final two minutes, giving Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady another chance to win the game after the defense had already waged a goal-line stand.

“We shouldn’t even have been out there,” he said. “You can say it like it is — the game should have been over.”

Coach Sean McVay essentially said the same. Quarterback Matthew Stafford as well.

It was not the first time the offense has put pressure on a defense that has limited opponents enough to win most games.

“We have so many games where the defense will get a stop and then we’ll go to the sideline and they’ll be like: ‘Ya’ll stay locked in. Ya’ll stay locked in. You’re going to have to go back out there again,’ ” Ramsey said.

“It shouldn’t be like that. We got to have some dogs who are going to be like, ‘We going to close this mother ... out.’ ”

Change is in the offing

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

OK, we’ll wait and see on that.

McVay told reporters that personnel and scheme are on a still-unspecified list of areas that will be addressed, including how he has done his job.

“I’m a huge part of this,” he said, “and that’s just the reality of where we’re at right now.”

McVay must have delivered a similar message to players because several during postgame interviews echoed their coach about need for changes, though none criticized McVay.

But what changes?

The offensive line remains a hodgepodge with no easy fix. Stafford avoided turnovers the last two games, but the offense is not scoring enough. And other than lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams are not getting pressure on quarterbacks.

Cam Akers came back — and didn't do much

Rams running back Cam Akers carries the ball for a first down in the first half Sunday. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Running back Cam Akers returned from a two-plus week exile and played for the first time since an Oct. 9 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Darrell Henderson started and played two series before Akers got into the game in the first quarter.

Akers finished with five carries for three yards.

Henderson rushed for 56 yards in 12 carries, including one for 23 yards. Malcolm Brown rushed for nine yards in two carries.

Look for the Rams to keep their stranglehold on second to last in NFL rushing statistics.

Van Jefferson's game didn't go as planned

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Wide receiver Van Jefferson came back from knee surgery and played in an Oct. 30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But he was not targeted.

On Sunday, on the first play of the Rams’ second series, Stafford passed to a wide-open Jefferson for what would have been a big gain.

Jefferson dropped the ball.

He got four more targets but still has no catches.

Jefferson ran deep routes a few times. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, a second-round pick in 2021, was inactive for the second time this season.

The Rams are not out of the playoff hunt — yet

Rams coach Sean McVay watches his team warm up before Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. (Mark LoMoglio / Associated Press)

It does not look promising. The struggling Rams are showing many of the signs that caused them to miss the playoffs in 2019.

Players are quick to point out that last season they lost all three games they played in November — and still won the Super Bowl. But the Rams were a comfortable 7-1 when they began the skid.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks improved to 6-3 with an NFC West victory over the Arizona Cardinals (3-6). The 49ers (4-4), who beat the Rams twice, had an open date and figure to come back even stronger as injured starters such as Deebo Samuel return.

The Rams play the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. They still have games outside Southern California at New Orleans, Kansas City, Green Bay and Seattle.

