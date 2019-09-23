Jalen Ramsey calls out sick on Monday

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants a trade away from the Jaguars, but the team doesn’t seem to be inclined to take any offers they might have received at this point.

As a result, it appears Ramsey does not feel inclined to join the Jaguars for practice. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ramsey called the Jaguars on Sunday and told them he won’t be attending Monday’s practice because he’s sick. Schefter adds that Ramsey may not be at practice all week.

Ramsey may be ill, but the timing makes it difficult not to think this is the kind of sick day that led Ferris Bueller to run afoul of Principal Ed Rooney.

If so, it’s a rare case of a player deciding to hold himself out of work after opening the season in the lineup. It would also be a sign that there’s not much hope of smoothing over the differences that led to the trade request in the first place.

There will surely be more developments to come on the Ramsey front on Monday and in the days to come. We’ll have them all for you right here.