Jalen Ramsey breaking down film with Rams rookie Cobie Durant is fantastic

Part of what makes Jalen Ramsey such a great defender is his preparation. He studies opponents leading into games, analyzing not only the quarterback’s tendencies, but also those of the wide receivers.

It helps him jump routes and know what might be coming his way in coverage.

Being the leader that he is, Ramsey is taking the Rams’ younger cornerbacks under his wing, including rookie Cobie Durant. On a new episode of the team’s “Something To Prove” series on YouTube, Ramsey and Durant got in the film room together to break down some tape.

They went through some of Durant’s tape from South Carolina State, as well as plays made by Ramsey last season.

“You made a lot of plays in college. It’s gonna translate,” Ramsey told Durant.

Durant is only a few months into his career as an NFL player, but he’s already getting more and more comfortable with the speed of the pro game.

“The game is getting a lot slower now,” he said. “Even Kupp, he talked to me after practice, like what he do when I do this and stuff like that. so it’s just been a great journey going through training camp, getting the knowledge from the vets.”

The whole video is outstanding, from Daniel Hardy and Kyren Williams putting in their own work on the field to rookies connecting with family during camp. But the highlight has to be Durant and Ramsey’s film session.

Check out that portion of the video beginning at the 13-minute mark.

