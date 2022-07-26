Jalen Ramsey: Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones are ‘about to have a special year’

Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald welcomed another All-Pro to the Rams defense this offseason after the team signed Bobby Wagner, who was released by the Seahawks. He joins Ernest Jones at inside linebacker, giving Los Angeles a tandem that features one established veteran and an up-and-coming stud who played well as a rookie.

Ramsey has seen Wagner and Jones work together in the early portions of training camp, as well as some OTA sessions this spring, and he expects big things out of this pairing.

On Tuesday, Ramsey tweeted that Wagner and Jones are “about to have a special year.”

These 2 right here about to have a special year! 🤟🏾 https://t.co/omay5RW6MN — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 26, 2022

Knowing how weak the Rams’ inside linebacker group has been for several years, it’s exciting to see Wagner and Jones lining up on the second level of the defense together.

Though they play the same position and may not always be on the field at the same time, the Rams will find creative ways to deploy these two players in 2022.