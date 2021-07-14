Jalen Ramsey: Bills’ Tre’Davious White among NFL’s best but not Stefon Diggs

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, one always willing to speak his mind, gave two sides to a coin for the Buffalo Bills.

During an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Ramsey named his top-five cornerbacks in the NFL. In the same light, he named his top wide receivers.

In terms of those who he shares a craft with, Ramsey named Bills’ No. 1 Tre’Davious White as a top-five player.

“This is tough, too, because I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of DBs because it ain’t really me against them. It’s me against the receiver, so I’ve got a lot of respect for them,” Ramsey said said. “Everybody’s got their different styles so my top five, off my opinion and my style, like, who I like to watch and even who I would like to team up with if I had the chance: Stephon Gilmore, I like his style. Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills. I’ll go Xavien Howard. And I’ll go Jaire Alexander, Green Bay.”

But now to wide receivers. Only giving his top-three there, Ramsey did not name Buffalo No. 1 Stefon Diggs.

Instead, Ramsey named the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., and the Titans’ Julio Jones. All good players, but none had the stats that Diggs had in 2020.

In terms of Beckham, Ramsey mentioned facing him on the field.

“Personally, off of people I’ve played, I got Odell. When Odell’s healthy and he’s on his (expletive), he’s tough, for real. He’s just fast, twitchy, runs good routes, got great hands. I like his game,” Ramsey said.

He then added four and five might be a big debate as well.

“I’ve got them three in my top, but right after that, the four and five area, there’s a bunch of dudes I can throw right there,” Ramsey said.

Not a personal shot at Diggs, but it is very interesting when piecing a few things together. Ramsey likes Beckham because of his experience facing him?

Ramsey faced Diggs… and not only that, recently. In Week 3 when Buffalo beat Los Angeles, Diggs had a solid stat line. In a contest where the Bills went up big and had to hang on for the win by killing out the clock, Diggs had four catches on six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues

If you’re curious who was in coverage… correction: single coverage… on Diggs’ touchdown catch during that game, it was a guy who happens to be wearing No. 20:

Josh Allen encontra Stefon Diggs na end zone e os Bills estão DOMINANDO os Rams! #BillsMafia #NFLBrasil 📺: #LARvsBUF – Ao vivo e exclusivo no NFL Game Pass. Faça já seu teste GRÁTIS de 7 dias: 👉 https://t.co/uMRqwxJ5yr pic.twitter.com/EKxPU5TeMB — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 27, 2020

Then again, Ramsey has rarely been fair, or nice, to Bills players… at least the ones on offense. Ramsey notably called Bills quarterback Josh Allen “trash” and the QB… happened to be involved in this touchdown pass as well…