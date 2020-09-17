Jalen Ramsey’s big hit on Amari Cooper won him a Week 1 award

In the fourth quarter with the Cowboys attempting to mount a comeback against the Rams, Jalen Ramsey made his biggest play of the night. On a throw to Amari Cooper in the flat, Ramsey came off his assignment heading down the sideline and turned toward Cooper.

He laid a big hit on the Cowboys receiver just as he caught the pass, jarring the ball loose for what was originally ruled a fumble. It was overturned and ruled an incompletion, but still a huge play by Ramsey, nonetheless.

Ramsey’s hit on Cooper earned him the NFL’s first Way to Play award of the season, displaying proper technique on the tackle without lowering his helmet or committing a foul.





Besides Aaron Donald, Ramsey is the most important player on the Rams’ defense, and he showed why on Sunday night. Expect him to keep getting better as the season goes on, too, with the rust being knocked off from week to week.