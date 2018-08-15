Jalen Ramsey attacks 'trash' NFL QBs but admits Brady 'doesn't suck'

Cornerback unimpressed by Bills rookie Josh Allen

Jaguars All-Pro doubts Colin Kaepernick will return to NFL

Jalen Ramsey was picked in the first-round of the 2016 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars Photograph: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Jalen Ramsey, a player famed for his trash talking, has given a lengthy deconstruction of NFL quarterbacks, much of it uncomplimentary.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback was particularly withering about a player who has yet to appear in a regular-season game, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. “I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey told GQ in a lengthy interview. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback ... [During his college career] he never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better?” He believes Eli Manning only looks good because of his talented wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Ramsey was similarly dismissive of veteran quarterbacks. He says two Super Bowl champions, Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger, “suck” and are “decent at best” respectively. Two other veteran players, Andrew Luck and Matt Ryan get similar brush-offs: Ramsey says he “doesn’t think Luck is good”, while the 2016 MVP Ryan is “overrated”.

Ramsey was named to the 2017 NFL All-Pro team, and does reserve praise for other players. When asked which players “don’t suck” he conceded that “Aaron Rodgers does not. Tom Brady doesn’t”, good news for two future Hall of Famers. He also praises the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz, who he believes will be NFL MVPs for years to come.

As for his own quarterback, Blake Bortles, a player who has had an uneven career at best, Ramsey says “playoff Blake is good”, without detailing what he thinks of his regular season play.

Story Continues

Ramsey also believes Colin Kaepernick, who has found himself without a team following his national anthem protest, will not return to the NFL. “He’s definitely good enough to be in the league, but he won’t be. Sadly... Because if somebody does pick him, and they just stay in the locker room – I think it’s like a pride thing now. It’s kind of like, ‘If all of a sudden we pick him up now, people might be like, so why didn’t we pick him up last year? Now we gonna pick him because he has the opportunity to stay in the locker room [under proposed rules for the anthem]?’ It’ll reflect bad on teams if they pick him up now. So I don’t think he’ll get picked up.”