Jalen Ramsey ended up in Houston on Sunday

Out with a back injury, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t travel to Carolina on Sunday. But he also didn’t stay in Jacksonville.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has posted on Instagram of photo of himself with Ramsey. So either Watson traveled to Jacksonville after his game against the Falcons (unlikely) or Ramsey traveled to Houston for Sunday (more likely). Sitting between Watson and Ramsey is agent David Mulugheta, who told multiple reporters 20 days ago that Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville.

Given that Ramsey recently has spoken about his efforts to get treatment on his back so that he could return to action, it’s fair to wonder why he wasn’t in Jacksonville getting treatment while his teammates were in Carolina. Last week, Ramsey did indeed travel with the team to Denver for a win over the Broncos, but Ramsey did not play.

The Jaguars continue to tiptoe around Ramsey, apparently hopeful that he’ll eventually decide to abandon his trade demand. ESPN reported on Sunday that the Jaguars won’t trade Ramsey for five first-round draft picks; that would be difficult to do since, by rule, selections can be traded only three drafts into the future.

The trade window closes in three weeks and two days. Ramsey clearly still wants out. The question is whether and to what extent he will do enough to get the Jaguars to relent — and whether another team will make the Jaguars an offer they can’t, or maybe won’t, refuse.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. ET: Per a league source, Ramsey traveled to Houston to see a back specialist.