Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth pop up on Rams injury report Friday

The Los Angeles Rams began the week with an off day on Wednesday, knowing they have plenty of time to prepare for the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. They then held a walk-through on Thursday and a full practice on Friday.

Two starters popped up on the injury report Friday after missing practice. Jalen Ramsey has a shoulder injury and Andrew Whitworth is dealing with a quadricep injury. If the Rams were playing a game this Sunday, they would both be questionable.

Van Jefferson, Grant Haley, Christian Rozeboom and Cam Akers would also be questionable if the Rams were playing this weekend, while Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom would be doubtful.

The good news is that Taylor Rapp appears to have cleared the concussion protocol and would not have an injury designation this week.

On the Bengals’ side, there would be five players listed as questionable: Cam Sample, C.J. Uzomah, Stanley Morgan, Josh Tupou and Jackson Carman. Uzomah hasn’t practiced all week and is dealing with the same injury as Higbee (MCL sprain), so they’re both far from certain to play next Sunday.

