Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth have full practices; Cam Akers is limited

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
The Rams added cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (quadriceps) to the practice report Friday. Neither player practiced.

All is well, though, as Ramsey and Whitworth returned to full practices Wednesday as the Rams went through a walk-through.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) remained out of practice.

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and receiver Van Jefferson (knee) returned to limited work Wednesday.

Defensive back Grant Haley (quadriceps), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow) were full participants.

Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth have full practices; Cam Akers is limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

