Jalen Ramsey is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Dolphins had to be more patient than they wanted to get cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup this season, but he's proven to be worth the wait.

Ramsey had an interception in his first game as a Dolphin and he added two more in last Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders. Ramsey also recorded a tackle to help his new team move to 7-3 and remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

The NFL named Ramsey the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It's the fourth weekly honor for the Dolphins this season, but the first on defense as the previous winners were all on the offensive side of the ball.

That's been the unit that has drawn the most attention in Miami this season, but last Sunday's win showed that Ramsey and the defense can come up big on days when the offense may not be firing on all cylinders.