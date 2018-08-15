Jalen Ramsey absolutely blasted Josh Allen in an interview with GQ magazine

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey criticized a few quarterbacks around the league in a GQ article. (AP)

The Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 25. Let’s circle that date now.

Because after Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey eviscerated Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen in an interview with GQ magazine, there will be a lot of extra juice to that game.

Ramsey had voiced criticism of Allen on Twitter in May, responding to a clip there by saying Allen was a “pick waiting to happen.” It’s not that Ramsey has a weird feud with Allen; he criticized plenty of quarterbacks to GQ.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

But he saved his most biting comments for Allen, the seventh pick of the NFL draft.

Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen is “trash”

Allen was a divisive draft prospect. He has a cannon arm and is a prototype physically. He also wasn’t very productive at Wyoming, most notably struggling with his accuracy.

Ramsey, an All-Pro and arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, clearly doesn’t think Allen is going to make it.

“I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey told GQ. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”

Allen never played Iowa State, though he did play Iowa. He didn’t throw five interceptions against Iowa (though he struggled), but he did throw five interceptions against Nebraska two years ago.

Story Continues

While Ramsey’s memory isn’t great, he has a definite opinion of Allen.

Ramsey was critical of other QBs around NFL

While Ramsey did praise many quarterbacks in the GQ article — he thinks Deshaun Watson will be MVP of the league in a couple years, as will Carson Wentz, and that Marcus Mariota is “a great quarterback for their team” and even thinks Tyrod Taylor is underrated — he also sounded off on a few other quarterbacks. Nothing as bad as the rip job on Allen, but it’s rare to hear a player trash others around the league as freely as Ramsey did to GQ.

On Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco: “And just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

On Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: “I think he’s decent at best… It’s not Big Ben, it’s [Antonio Brown]. Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain’t all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame and all that.”

On Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck: “I don’t really think he’s that good. Him and T.Y. [Hilton] had a connection in the past that made him stand out a little bit more, but I don’t think he’s good.”

On Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan: “I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care.”

Ramsey said the right things about his teammate, Blake Bortles, saying he was good at doing what the team asked of him. Ramsey added, “Playoff Blake is good. People can say whatever but playoff Blake is good.”

It’s a fun Q&A with GQ just because of how honest and open Ramsey was. But a lot of teams around the league will be taking notes.

Ramsey’s comments will create waves around the league

Ramsey said he doesn’t mind any backlash from his trash talk (this interview came before he was suspended for this week over comments about a Jacksonville reporter). He told GQ the Jaguars defensive backs will sometimes strategize to have him deliver certain statements to the media during the week.

Ramsey can back it up. He’s a great player on a Jaguars defense that was one of the two best in football last season, along with Minnesota. But talking a lot leads to a lot of attention from opponents as well, so Ramsey should be ready for all that comes with that. He is good enough to handle it, though.

Nobody will take more note of Ramsey’s comments than the Bills. It should make that late November matchup a lot more interesting.

More Jaguars news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Rockets’ Harden linked to Arizona nightclub incident

• Benches clear during Giants-Dodgers brawl

• Eric Adelson: Football player’s death leaves Maryland stunned

