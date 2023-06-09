Jalen Ramsey: Aaron Donald should’ve been on Madden cover ‘long ago’

Since 2011, there has only been one defensive player on the cover of Madden. It was Richard Sherman, who graced the front of “Madden 15” after he and the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Jalen Ramsey has long been a supporter of Aaron Donald and has called him the best defender in NFL history several times, doing so again on Twitter Friday afternoon. He also added another take: Donald should’ve been on the cover of Madden “long ago.”

He didn’t mean it as a slight to Josh Allen, this year’s cover man. But he’s not wrong about Donald deserving a spot on the cover of EA’s game – especially given how rare it is for defensive players to be represented.

& this is no shade to anybody else, AD just really 1of1! https://t.co/sgdxW3VQYf — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 9, 2023

Last year would’ve been the perfect time for Donald to grace the cover of Madden, but EA understandably wanted to honor the late John Madden by making him the cover star. Donald was coming off a fantastic 2021 season and had just won the Super Bowl with the Rams, his first championship.

Maybe someday Donald will get the recognition Ramsey believes he deserves, but it won’t be this year.

