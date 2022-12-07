Jalen Pitre climbing Texans’ rookie interceptions leaderboard

Safety Jalen Pitre has been among the Houston Texans’ most valuable contributors on defense and is climbing the team leaderboard for most interceptions in a rookie season after picking off the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Sunday. He is currently in third place on the list and marked the third interception of the season with the exceptional play against Cleveland.

It is also worth noting that he managed to get involved in 16 total tackles in the matchup, which made him the first Texans rookie to break the 15-tackle threshold since Demeco Ryans in 2006. This feat is an example of the exceptional abilities that Pitre brings to the table for Houston, and is an indication that he will continue to improve his game as he matures in the Texans’ defensive system.

Head coach Lovie Smith would be wise to feature Pitre in his game plans, and once fellow rookie Derek Stingley Jr. returns from injury, the team’s secondary should be a force to be reckoned with through the end of the season. Houston will still look to add talent wherever possible in the coming offseason but has a solid group of young defensive backs to buoy the defense and provide continuity on the roster through the Texans’ rebuild in 2023.

Once the team secures the services of a capable quarterback, whether through free agency or the draft, they’ll be able to leverage the young talent they’ve assembled on defense to compete for relevance in the loaded AFC. Pitre will look to play a key part in bringing the Texans back from the dead next season and should be expected to continue building on his strong 2022 campaign to turn heads around the league.

If he can, Houston may become a premier destination for free agents who want to have a hand in helping a team come back from the brink of total collapse.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire