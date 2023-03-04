Jalen Pickett among 15 Wooden Award Finalists

Penn State senior guard Jalen Pickett is having one of the best seasons in program history.

During a victory against Illinois, he set the Bryce Jordan Center record for most points in a game with 41. He set the all-time single-season record for most assists in a season, breaking Tim Frazier’s record of 198. Pickett also will set the most assists per game record and surpassed 2,000 career points.

It’s been a phenomenal season for the senior out of Rochester, NY.

Head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, has been pounding the table for more eyes across the country to notice how well Pickett has been playing this year.

It seems like that message got through because Pickett is one of the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award. This award, named after legendary coach John Wooden, goes to the Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s basketball.

The award is voted on by 1,000 sports writers and media professionals across the country. The top 10 will be named All-Americans, with the player receiving the most votes winning the Wooden Award.

It’s a highly coveted award that some of the biggest names in the sports have won. The first award was given to Marques Johnson of UCLA in the 1976-77 season.

Here are the 15 finalists for 2022-23.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Feb 22, 2023; South Bend, Indiana,; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Matt Zona (25) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Armando Bacot[/autotag] has been a staple in the North Carolina program for years. The 6’11” senior forward was a big reason why the Tar Heels made the NCAA Championship game in 2022.

He followed up his big year by averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. His 18 double doubles are tied for fourth in the country.

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis waves as University president Donald Taylor, left, helps unveil the banner during Davis’ jersey number retirement ceremony at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

[autotag]Antoine Davis[/autotag] is one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA history. He came four points short of breaking [autotag]Pete Maravich[/autotag]’s all-time career points total. The senior guard finished his career with 3,664 points.

This season, Davis was the country’s leading scorer with 28.2 points per game. He also holds the record for most three pointers in a career with 588.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Zach Edey[/autotag] is the favorite to win this award. The 7′ 4″ junior from Ontario, Canada has put together a monstrous season and led Purdue to multiple number one rankings during the season.

He’s averaging 22.1 points per game which is ninth in the country. His 13.1 rebounds per game is second in the country. He currently has the most double doubles with 23.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jan 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket between Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (left) and guard Seth Lundy (1) during the second half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit of a surprise when [autotag]Trayce Jackson-Davis[/autotag] came back for his senior season. The senior said that he had some unfinished business to handle at Indiana before he could leave.

He’s proven how elite of a player he is this season. Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. On the defensive end he’s been a fantastic, averaging 2.78 blocks per game which is sixth in the country.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) controls the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Devan Cambridge (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

He may not look like a prototypical basketball player, but [autotag]Jaime Jaquez Jr.[/autotag] is one of the best in the country. He was a big factor when UCLA made their Final Four run in 2020-2021 and has continued to improve his game.

The senior guard is 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He’s a big reason why UCLA will win the regular season Pac-12 title.

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Feb 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Kansas State Wildcats forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kansas State won 73-68. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The story of [autotag]Keyontae Johnson[/autotag] is incredible. While playing during a game as a member of the Florida Gators in 2020, Johnson collapsed on the court and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He eventually returned to the team during the season in a coaching capacity.

It was thought Johnson might never play basketball again. The former All-SEC player hadn’t played in two years before transferring to Kansas State. He’s reminded everyone how good of a player he is this season. The senior forward is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Mar 1, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Mike Miles Jr.[/autotag] has been a good player for TCU since he joined their program. He started 21 games as a freshman and has been a big part of making TCU a contender in the Big 12.

The junior guard is averaging 17.2 points and 2.7 assists per game. They’re currently ranked fifth in the toughest conference in the country and are going to make the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row.

Kris Murray, Iowa

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) rebounds the ball while Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kris Murray[/autotag] might have been in the shadow of his twin brother [autotag]Keegan Murray[/autotag] last year, but he’s showing the country how good of a player he is.

After his brother was picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray was able to step into a more prominent role this year. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes.

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Feb 26, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Cam Spencer (10) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State fans have known how good Jalen Pickett is, but the country has been introduced his game as well. The senior guard’s 209 assists ranks fourth in the country in total assists.

Pickett is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. The do it all player leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He’s looking to get the Nittany Lions into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Mar 2, 2023; Houston, Texas; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Fertitta Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Marcus Sasser[/autotag] has been a big part of the elite Houston program resurgence created by coach [autotag]Kelvin Sampson[/autotag].

They are currently the number one team in the country and are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. The senior guard is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Mar 1, 2023; Spokane, Washington; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a play against the Chicago State Cougars in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-65. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like [autotag]Drew Timme[/autotag] has been at Gonzaga for forever. That’s because he was an impact player as a freshman and continued to play at an elite level every year he’s been there.

The senior forward is three time all-conference in the WCC and a two time second team All-American. This season, he’s averaging 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) slammed home two points during second-half action as the Wildcats faced off against Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena on Wednesday evening. Kentucky fell to Vandy 68-66. Mar. 1, 2023

[autotag]Oscar Tshiebwe[/autotag] is the reigning Wooden Award winner. He had an unbelievable season last year, dominating college basketball. It certainly was surprising that he decided to come back to school and play another year.

He leads the country in rebounds per game and is tied for sixth with 17 double double. He’s averaging 16.5 and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Feb 25, 2023; Tucson, Arizona; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrates a basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at McKale Center. Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Arizona basketball last year was their high flying offense led by NBA prospects [autotag]Bennedict Mathurin[/autotag] and [autotag]Christian Koloko[/autotag].

[autotag]Azuolas Tubelis[/autotag] was on that team and might have been overlooked coming into this season when those players went to the next level. The junior forward from Lithuania has filled those shoes very nicely, averaging 19.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Feb 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates against the Texas Tech Red Raiders after a score during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The conversation surrounding Kansas coming into this season was if they could replace all the productivity from their championship winning team from the year before.

[autotag]Jalen Wilson[/autotag] has put those worries to bed with his play. He’s been phenomenal for the Jayhawks, averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s been the catalyst for another Kansas Big 12 regular season title and the most Quad 1 wins in the country.

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Feb 18, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) during the second half at Watsco Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami has a chance to be outright ACC regular season champions or at least hold a share of it. A big reason why is junior guard [autotag]Isaiah Wong[/autotag].

He’s averaging 16.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game, which leads his team in those categories. Wong is looking to lead his team to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, coming off their Elite 8 loss in 2022.

