Jalen Nailor, Connor Heyward invited to NFL combine

It was no secret that Kenneth Walker was headed to Indianapolis for the NFL combine to show off his athleticism and skills, but he will now be joined by a couple of his fellow Spartans. Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward were notified that they were set to be invited to participate in the NFL Combine this spring.

See y’all in Indianapolis🤟 — Connor Heyward (@ConnorHeyward1) January 27, 2022

An invitation to the NFL scouting combine is a huge step towards getting drafted in the NFL draft. If a player is not invited to the combine, their odds of getting drafted drop exponentially. Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward have been given an amazing opportunity to showcase what they can bring to the National Football League.

