Jalen Milroe has ‘top-end speed’ in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

On July 19, 2024, fans of all ages from all across the nation will be glued to their gaming consoles as the decade-long hiatus of the EA Sports College Football franchise comes to an end. Alabama Crimson Tide football fans can look forward to playing as their favorite players and leading the Tide to the College Football Playoffs and winning it all.

However, Alabama fans won’t be alone in using Crimson Tide players, especially star quarterback Jalen Milroe.

According to popular YouTube content creator Eric Ray, who has plenty of gameplay on EA Sports’ other football-oriented video game, “Madden,” Milroe may be the quarterback of choice for a lot of future players of EA Sports College Football 25.

Ray had an opportunity to play the upcoming and highly-anticipated video game and took to YouTube to share his thoughts on the game. When it came to Milroe, he talked about why his character in the game may be one of the best at the quarterback position.

“Jalen Milroe from Alabama, when I was playing with them, and I would take off running with Milroe, you feel that top-end speed,” states Ray. “If you’re not a good user, you really feel the power of somebody like a Jalen Milroe because he’s that much harder to tackle than a lesser guy because he’s just so quick and so shifty.”

The wait is almost over for fans who are eager to play the game and Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as it relates to the EA Sports College Football video game.

