Is Jalen Milroe a top-5 QB in Kalen DeBoer’s offense?

Alabama football has undergone many changes in the 2024 offseason, and they aren’t done yet. With a new head coaching, a mostly new coaching staff and high roster turnover, there are many questions looming over the Crimson Tide heading into 2024. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, however, is the one constant that fans can look forward to seeing take the field next season.

Milroe fought hard for the starting quarterback job ahead of, and early in, the 2023 season. After winning the QB1 position, Milroe improved throughout the season. When it was all said and done, he secured the starting job and finished No. 6 in the final Heisman Trophy voting.

Coming back for the 2024 season, Milroe is poised to improve. A large factor in his improvement is expected to be new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Recently retired head coach Nick Saban was a defensive-minded coach and did not have his hands on the offense all too much. DeBoer joins the program with a breadth of offensive experience and his resumé speaks to that.

Most recently, at Washington, DeBoer coached up quarterback Michael Penix, who is now slated to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While Milroe and Penix harbor different skillsets, there’s strong belief that Milroe will benefit from DeBoer’s coaching, just as Penix did.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently put together a list of the top-10 quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2024 season and ranked Milroe at No. 5

“Milroe is different than most of the quarterbacks on our list, he can beat you in a variety of ways,” writes Conn. “His athleticism was on full display in his first year as a starter. While throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, the Crimson Tide dual-threat also added 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground. One should expect his game to elevated in Kalen DeBoer’s offense.”

With some players hitting the portal, some going to the NFL and others no longer having any remaining eligibility, the Alabama offense will have a new look. This should not come as a surprise to many, as the roster turnover isn’t as big of a factor as the new mindset of the coaching staff.

The real question is how all of this will impact Milroe in 2024. As Conn predicts, playing under DeBoer will elevate his game.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Milroe, DeBoer and Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire