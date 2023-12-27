Jalen Milroe, Terrion Arnold gift Alabama alumni in NFL 'LANK' gear in NIL opportunity

Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold are making sure Crimson Tide players in the NFL don't forget where they came from.

The quarterback and All-American defensive back are gifting Alabama alumni in the NFL apparel featuring Alabama's 2023 slogan "LANK," which stands for "Let All the Naysayers Know."

Milroe and Arnold have been leading the charge for "LANK" merch. They will have a pop-up store in Pasadena the weekend of the Rose Bowl and all Alabama players are now able to use their names and numbers on the merchandise to generate revenue.

REQUIRED READING: Will Eli Gold call the Rose Bowl? Here are Alabama football radio broadcast plans

The merch for NFL players comes in a box with a note.

Every former Alabama player currently in the NFL is receiving a box of LANK gear this week thanks to @JalenMilroe @ArnoldTerrion and @AthletesThread! pic.twitter.com/eoJOCYbpLW — Paul Mills (@pcmills88) December 26, 2023

That is, needless to say, a lot of merch. Alabama opened the season with the most players on NFL rosters with 57. Georgia was second place with 49.

Alabama is in the College Football Playoffs as the No. 4 team in the country and will play No. 1 Michigan on New Year's Day. Expect to see plenty of merch in the stands of the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and from former players leading up to the game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jalen Milroe, Terrion Arnold gift Alabama alumni in NFL 'LANK' gear