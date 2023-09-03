Jalen Milroe stats: How QB set Alabama football record in debut vs. Middle Tennessee State

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe didn't just do it all in the Crimson Tide's 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday. He did something that no other quarterback in program history has ever done.

As noted by the SEC Network, Milroe became the first Alabama QB to throw for three touchdown passes and run for two more scores in a single game. While other Crimson Tide signal-callers have matched or exceeded his single-game touchdown and yardage totals, none ever did it with the dual-threat ability Milroe showcased against the Blue Raiders.

Indeed, he was excellent in his start against the Blue Raiders, putting to bed any questions as to whom Nick Saban will start heading into the rest of the 2023 season. He was efficient as a passer, completing 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He was also electric as a runner, rushing seven times for 48 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and two more scores.

His first touchdown of the day, a 21-yard scamper to the end zone, came at the 10:49 mark in the first quarter. While he certainly displayed his athleticism, Milroe also impressed in his ability to turn a broken play into a big gain and score:

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football grades vs. Middle Tennessee: Report card reflects domination

Milroe added another 13-yard touchdown on a QB keeper on the Tide's penultimate drive of the first half, but it was his throwing accuracy that helped him cement his status as start moving forward. He completed three long touchdown passes of 47, 48 and 29 yards to Isaiah Bond, Jermaine Burton and Amari Niblack, respectively:

QB DEPTH CHART: Jalen Milroe is on top, and left no doubt vs. MTSU | Goodbread

The sophomore's day was finished just two drives into the second half, having led Alabama to 42-0 lead over the Blue Raiders. Backups Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson both played in relief of the starter, scoring on touchdown runs of 9 yards and 1 yard, respectively.

Saban was complimentary of Milroe's outing vs. Middle Tennessee, lauding his athleticism and accuracy — while still allowing room for criticism:

"There was one play early in the game where (MTSU showed blitz). We were supposed to check out of the play, and we didn't get it checked," Saban said. "So there are always things like that that you can do a little better. But experience is basically an accumulation of things you learn from mistakes you make.

"And I think as he continues to develop and gain experience, he's going to play better and better. But I thought he played well tonight."

If by "well" Saban meant "record-breaking," then Milroe most certainly did.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Jalen Milroe set Alabama QB record vs. Middle Tennessee State