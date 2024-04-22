Jalen Milroe spends time with Michael Jordan at GEICO 500 in Talladega

Unless you are an avid NASCAR fan or are from the state of Alabama, you don’t quite understand how important Talladega is around here. One example that properly explains the significance of the legendary racetrack happened on Sunday afternoon when some of the Alabama Crimson Tide football players made the trip to see the GEICO 500.

Even star quarterback Jalen Milroe made an appearance at Talladega and was able to spend some time with an even more legendary sports figure, the one and only Michael Jordan.

The official Alabama football X account (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of Milroe with arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Take a look!

Milroe is known for his infectious smile, but it’s hard not to notice the excitement that he has for meeting the sports icon.

