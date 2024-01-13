Jalen Milroe shouts, ‘I’m staying’ to Alabama fans as Kalen DeBoer arrives

It has been a whirlwind of a day for Alabama Crimson Tide fans as a new head coach was unveiled for the first time in 17 years. Athletic Director Greg Byrne requested 72 hours to make his hire and get his job done, and it didn’t even take 48 as he landed Washington Huskies Kalen Deboer. DeBoer has a 104-12 head coaching record and is coming off of a national title appearance.

DeBoer has been responsible for some of the best offenses in college football over the past few years, and retaining the guys on the current Alabama roster is the most important task he will have. Quarterback Michael Penix became a Heisman Trophy contender and first-round draft pick under DeBoer’s guidance, so there is a lot of optimism as to what he can do with Milroe. He has been a specialist at the wide receiver position which should pique some interest from Isaiah Bond and Ryan Williams again.

Nobody truly knows where players heads are at and if they want to transfer, but I think DeBoer has some really special qualities. So far, it seems like QB Jalen Milroe is committed to staying as he chanted “Roll Tide” and “I’m staying” to Alabama fans as he entered Mal Moore practice facilities ahead of the Tide’s introductory meeting. Granted things can change, but it’s a positive sign that the core of the guys is interested in staying.

If Milroe can stay with Alabama and help them guide this through transition, he will have a chance to become a legend in his own right. It is going to be really exciting to see how the next 48 hours plays out.

Jalen Milroe shouts to the fans “Roll Tide!” As he walks into Mal Moore “and I’m staying!” As he enters the building — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire