What Jalen Milroe said about new Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer

Ahead of the Alabama basketball vs. Auburn game Wednesday night, Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe joined in on the ESPN broadcast with Karl Ravech and Jay Williams.

While courtside, Ravech and Williams asked Milroe about new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and if the two had been able to form a connection yet.

"Oh yeah, 100%," Milroe said. "I'm big on relationships, and it's something I try to do to, just really get to know my new head coach, and he's done a really good job with the squad. He's bringing a good energy in the building, and we're happy to have him here."

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

RYAN WILLIAMS RECOMMITS: Ryan Williams, five-star 2024 prospect, recommits to Alabama football

Milroe was also asked about the Iron Bowl rivalry, and what it meant to an Alabama player.

Milroe recently cemented his place in the rivalry history following a game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-and-31 to Isaiah Bond in Alabama's 27-24 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25.

"I will say it's a special history that comes with playing in the Iron Bowl, 100%," Milroe said. "No matter what sport it is, it's going to be great energy and it comes with a star background. But one thing, having a firsthand experience, man it's unbelievable. It's something I will always remember for the rest of my life. It's a special game, a special moment, something you will cherish forever."

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: jalen-milroe-alabama-football-kalen-deboer-auburn-basketball