Jalen Milroe quotes Jalen Hurts after Alabama's SEC championship win: 'I had my purpose'

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe channeled former Crimson Tide great Jalen Hurts both during and after his team's 27-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

After powering the Tide to its ninth SEC championship under coach Nick Saban, Milroe reiterated a line that Hurts said days before his Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl.

"Before anyone had an opinion of me, I had my purpose already," Milroe said postgame. "The biggest thing was just stay true to myself and I had the right support system around me to uplift me."

Comparae that to what Hurt said ahead of the Super Bowl:

"Before anybody had an opinion of me, I had my purpose already." @AlabamaFTBL QB and SEC Championship Game MVP Jalen Milroe spoke w/ @JennyDell_ after the Tide rolled to another SEC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qOkBI8lTjh — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 3, 2023

Milroe finished with 192 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. Georgia, connecting with eight different receivers through the course of the game and earning SEC championship game MVP honors.

He was benched during Alabama's game against USF in Week 3, but subsequently led the Crimson Tide to 10 straight wins, including four victories over ranked teams in No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 13 LSU and, of course, Georgia.

An SEC championship victory over the back-to-back national champions was the cherry on top for Milroe and his 2023 season. There remains the issue of whether Alabama is a CFP team, but no one on Alabama's team will doubt him moving forward.

