Jalen Milroe’s NIL deal with Rhoback will help Alabama on the recruiting trail

Even though he will be stuck behind Bryce Young on the depth chart for the second year in a row, Alabama backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe, is already being recognized as the next superstar in the system. When you get stuck behind the Heisman trophy winner like is the case for Milroe, there’s not much you can do; but, what you can do is keep your head down, work your tail off and be prepared when the time comes. All of which Milroe is doing.

Milroe’s efforts are now being appreciated off the field as he landed a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Rhoback, a clothing company. Rhoback signed Milroe’s teammate, Will Anderson Jr., to a deal within the past few weeks as well. Rhoback had plenty of athletes to choose from, but they decided to use their last deal on Milroe which should speak volumes of him.

We are beyond pumped to welcome @JalenMilroe to the Rhoback fam A former top 100 recruit, Jalen is in line to become one of the next big faces of college football and we can’t wait for him to help lead Rhoback U for the next couple of seasons 🐘 #rhobackU #rhoback #craveactivity pic.twitter.com/rNZPYD1W1y — RHOBACK (@rhoback) August 16, 2022

Having a young quarterback that’s hidden on the depth chart land an identical NIL deal to the team’s Heisman candidate edge rusher is massive for recruiting pitches.

Milroe, while very talented is not starting in 2022 and is not guaranteed the starting job in 2023.

Saban will now be able to use this story as a way to show recruits they are capable of earning money off of their name, image and likeness while still waiting for their turn to shine.

