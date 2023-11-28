Jalen Milroe named SEC Player of the Week after Iron Bowl

It took an entire team effort and one of the best games that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has played during his time at the University to get past a reeling 6-6 Auburn team. However, a win is a win in the Iron Bowl and nobody should never upset with a victory no matter how ugly in this rivalry.

Outside of committing two of the most bizarre illegal forward pass penalties you’ve ever seen, Milroe was phenomenal against the Tigers. On the ground, Milroe couldn’t be stopped as he carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards. For comparison, the runningback’s together combined for 25 carries and 103 yards. He was also outstanding through the air as he completed 16/24 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, one being the crucial late game winner.

Every time there was a crucial third down or it felt like the Alabama’s offense had their back against the wall, Milroe was able to generate some sort of spark to get the offense going. It is hard to believe that this is the same player that took the field against Texas 10 weeks ago because his growth has been astronomical.

The Southeastern Conference recognized Milroe’s outstanding Iron Bowl performance by naming him as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Jayden Daniels will likely take home the majority of the quarterback awards in the SEC this season, but in 2024 I think Jalen Milroe has a chance to be a leading Heisman Trophy contender.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire