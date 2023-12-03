Jalen Milroe named Roll Tide Wire’s Player of the Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide are once again the SEC champs after their incredible 27-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday.

Alabama was once again led to victory by star quarterback Jalen Milroe who earned this week’s Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game honor.

Milroe tallied 192 passing yards along with an additional 29 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the winning effort for the Tide.

Milroe’s stat line was not phenomenal by any stretch, but the redshirt sophomore made the clutch plays for his team when they needed it the most.

Congratulations to Milroe and the Tide for becoming SEC champs!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire