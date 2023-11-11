Jalen Milroe injury update: Alabama QB limping after hit to thigh vs. Kentucky

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe appears to be playing through an injury in the No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. Kentucky on Saturday.

Milroe took a hard hit to his upper left thigh by Kentucky's Ty Bryant on the Tide's opening series vs. the Wildcats. He exited for one play before returning to lead a touchdown drive. Following the opening touchdown (a 26-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack), Milroe entered the injury tent on the sideline for Kentucky's ensuing drive.

Here's everything you need to know about Milroe's injury:

Jalen Milroe injury update

Milroe only exited for one play in the Crimson Tide's three opening drives. He has since led touchdown drives of 10 plays, 80 yards; four plays, 55 yards; and one play, 1 yard. Milroe had a hand in each of Alabama's first three touchdowns: The 26-yard touchdown to Niblack, a 40-yard touchdown to Kobe Prentice and a 1-yard QB sneak following a fumble return by Caleb Downs.

However, Milroe has also been seen receiving treatment on the sideline and, following his 1-yard touchdown run, limped heavily to the sideline.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jalen Milroe injury update: Alabama QB limping vs. Kentucky football