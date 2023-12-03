Should Jalen Milroe be a Heisman Trophy finalist? Nick Saban discusses his candidacy

Jalen Milroe's journey from starter to benched to star has been nothing short of remarkable this season.

His latest heroics earned Alabama football the SEC and a spot in the College Football Playoff. This season, Milroe has completed 171 of 261 passes (65.5%) for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Meanwhile, he has rushed for 13 touchdowns, a total of 36 touchdowns over 12 games.

Will that be enough for him to earn a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist? That will be revealed Monday night.

"Jalen has done a fantastic job for us," his coach, Nick Saban said Sunday. "His transition and improvement as a player has certainly been a huge factor on the success of our team. I don't have an opportunity to watch all these other guys on a consistent basis, so it's not fair for me to make a comparison. From our team's standpoint, he is certainly a Heisman candidate in terms of what he's done to help our team be successful."

As of Sunday, Milroe is fourth in Heisman odds, per Bet MGM, behind LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix. If Milroe is in the top four in voting, he will make a trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

