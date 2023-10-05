‘Jalen (Milroe) is a different player from last season.’ Aggies Wire goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ with Roll Tide Wire

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will face its biggest challenge yet this season, as Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will travel to College Station, as both teams share a perfect record in the SEC West.

In his first full game after Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury was announced late last week, veteran southpaw Max Johnson has more than proven his incredible value, throwing for two touchdowns in the Aggies 34-22 win over Arkansas in the Southwest Classic last weekend.

While Johnson has certainly kept things rolling, it’s been the Aggies’ surging defense, specifically the play of the defensive line, who have now accounted for 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in their last two outings, as sophomore standout defensive tackle Walter Nolen leads all DTs with five sacks after five games played.

For Alabama, head coach Nick Saban is hoping that the Week 2 home loss to Texas has taken its toll, and after three straight victories, it looks like this team has finally found an identity. Led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, a solid run game, and a borderline elite defense, the trip to what is expected to be a sold-out Kyle Field remains the biggest challenge standing in their way.

This week, we went behind enemy lines with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood to get his valuable input on Alabama’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

Jalen Milroe could be a problem for the Aggies secondary

A&M will face a familiar foe in QB Jalen Milroe, who tossed 3 TDs to help Alabama fend off the Aggies 24-20 last season. How much has Milroe developed from a year ago, and what problems do you think he’ll give the Aggies defense?

“Jalen is a different player from last season. He has a few more starts under his belt and is beginning to play more confidently. The Aggies will have to keep Milroe in the pocket as much as possible if they want to prevent him from making a big play with his feet.”

Alabama freshman DB Caleb Downs is a superstar in the making

True freshman safety Caleb Downs is coming off his first INT of his collegiate career, having shared this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week Award (13 tackles, five solo in Week 5). He’s missed some tackles here and there, but for the most part, he has been solid this season. How does he match up against an Aggies WR group that boasts the likes of Evan Stewart & Ainias Smith?

“Caleb Downs doesn’t play like a true freshman. It’s honestly incredible the way he has performed this season for Alabama. A&M has some tough matchups on the outside and Downs and company will have to be at their best.”

Texas A&M's ferocious defensive line will need to produce once again

Texas A&M’s defensive line has dominated the trenches the last two weeks while accounting for 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss, overwhelming both Auburn and Arkansas’ O-lines on nearly every snap. Alabama currently ranks 122nd in sacks allowed despite deploying an experienced group of five in the trenches. Who will likely win this battle on Saturday?

“Well, that is certainly the key to the game, in my opinion. I don’t know the exact number, but most of those sacks were on the quarterback. Alabama’s offensive line has played well the last couple of weeks as they break in a true freshman at left tackle. In the end, this matchup will likely be a push.”

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss due for a big game?

Aggies sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss has taken over the RB1 job after this 17-carry, 107-yard performance against the Razorbacks last weekend. The Tide’s secondary will likely pose problems for QB Max Johnson in the passing game. The Aggies ground game will need to be produced. At the same time, Alabama’s linebacker core will look to eliminate said production. Who in the middle of the defense should worry about the most?

“As crazy as it sounds, I would say it’s Jihaad Campbell who will be making his second career start this weekend, with starter Deontae Lawson nursing an ankle injury. In his first career start last week, Campbell racked up 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, .5 sacks, and an interception. He appears to be a star in the making.”

Final Score Prediction

What is your final score prediction, and why?

“Everyone is expecting a low-scoring defensive affair and for that reason, I am thinking a little outside the box. Alabama has been playing with a different edge for the last two weeks and seems to be finding its identity. As crazy as it sounds, I believe this is a tight game for two or two and half quarters and then the Crimson Tide takes over in the second half and takes down the Aggies 31-17.”

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

