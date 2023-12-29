Jalen Milroe: Bill O'Brien told me to stop playing quarterback
The Alabama quarterback shared on Thursday during Rose Bowl media availability that his former offensive coordinator wanted him to quit playing the position.
The Alabama quarterback shared on Thursday during Rose Bowl media availability that his former offensive coordinator wanted him to quit playing the position.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
The Browns are now 4-1 win Flacco at quarterback.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.