Jalen Milroe appears in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

Alabama Crimson Tide football quarterback Jalen Milroe worked his way from a Week 3 benching to receiving Heisman Trophy votes in the 2023 season. In the upcoming season, he will face many challenges and will be watched closely by NFL scouts and coaches.

Though the 2024 NFL draft recently came to a close, fans and analysts are already looking ahead to the 2025 class. One mock draft features Milroe as the quarterback of the future for a recent Super Bowl winner.

According the a 2025 NFL mock draft done by Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, Milroe is projected to be selected No. 19 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Milroe can be the latest Crimson Tide QB to develop first-round stock, and he could help Sean McVay change gears a bit from pocket maestro Matthew Stafford to a strong-armed dual threat who can keep improving his overall accuracy,” writes Iyer.

While there may be a few things Milroe can work on over the course of the upcoming 2024 college football season, there are a lot of parts of his game that would draw significant interest from NFL teams. With improved short-ball accuracy and quicker decision-making, Milroe could quickly rise up draft boards.

In this mock, Milroe would be a fresh face for a franchise that traded for Matthew Stafford and quickly won a Super Bowl just a few years ago. As things stand, this wouldn’t be a bad place for him to start his professional career.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and players that could draw interest for the distant 2025 NFL draft.

