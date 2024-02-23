Jalen Milroe among this week’s Alabama football Student-Athletes of the Week

The Alabama football team kicked off the fourth quarter program this week and is now just a handful of days away from the start of spring practice.

As the players begin to prepare for spring football, their classroom duties remain the same and the football program has officially announced this week’s Student-Athletes of the Week.

Headlining this week’s recipients is Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Jalen Milroe. Joining Milroe is a pair of second-year players. Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen and linebacker Qua Russaw.

Milroe is the current clubhouse leader to be the Tide’s signal caller in 2024 while Alinen and Russaw will most likely be providing solid depth for Alabama in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as Alabama’s head coach.

Congratulations to these three young men for their accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom!

