How Jalen Milroe & Alabama turned the tide to the College Football Playoff

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff in a year that many are saying is the best coaching job of Nick Saban's career. And while the College Football Playoff Committee's decision to put them into the Final Four is certainly part of the story of this season, the real story for Alabama this year were dramatic finishes and the number of times most of us were ready to give up on them.

Of course, that was easy to do after they lost at home to Texas early in the year in a game where not only did they lose, but Jalen Milroe was benched and it was fair to question if they had the right quarterback to lead this team to elite games. In fact, the following week against South Florida, without Milroe, the offense still couldn't get on track.

Maybe the offense was flawed. If you go into the close wins, they have a close win over a bad Texas A&M team, a close win over a bad Arkansas team. It became easy every week to question. But along the way, Jalen Milroe, now back in the game, was starting to develop, was starting to get better. And we were starting to wonder if Alabama was kissed by the football gods.

Maybe there was no better indication of that kiss than the Iron Bowl. Yes, we're used to historic finishes. We're used to amazing stories from that rivalry game. But converting fourth and 31 to win and keep yourself in the playoff conversation is something none of us saw coming and led to the juggernaut match-up against Georgia for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, where Alabama took every single blow and Jalen Milroe continued to show who he's developed into as a quarterback. And there was no question by that point that Alabama at least belonged in the conversation.

Now, certainly, the conversation is a complicated one. And it's complicated for the player of Jalen Milroe. And it's complicated for the team overall. Early in the year, this did not look like a playoff team. Today, right now, as we sit, Alabama has shown that, yet again, they are part of the elite of college football every single year.

This is a team, this is a program, that's only missed the College Football Playoff twice. And now they go into a match-up against Michigan knowing no matter how they got here, they've proven they belong.