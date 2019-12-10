Jalen Mills questionable to return with elbow injury

The injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles continues to grow as Monday night’s game against the New York Giants pushes onward.

After seeing wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson ruled out with injuries, cornerback Jalen Mills also left the field early in the fourth quarter to have an elbow injury attended to in the locker room. The Eagles listed Mills as questionable to return to the game.

Running back Miles Sanders also headed into the locker room for Philadelphia. The ESPN broadcast stated that Sanders was getting treatment for cramps and he would return to the field with around 11 minutes left to play.

Jeffery went down with a non-contact injury while Johnson had a leg rolled up on from behind. Both players required trips on the back of a cart into the locker room before being ruled out for the rest of the game.