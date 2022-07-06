Jalen Mills is logging offseason conditioning work with Ja’Marr Chase, D’Andre Swift

New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is in good company for his offseason workouts. Though the NFL calendar is quiet, Mills is hard at work (literally) alongside Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

They were all at work under private strength and conditioning coach Joshua Bush, who posted a video of the four NFL stars on treadmills. They were logging what seemed to be a sprint rep. And Mills, with his Green Goblin hair, was in the mix. Here’s a look at what he’s up to.

Here’s hoping Mills got some reps on the field against Chase. New England will face the Bengals at the end of the season in a crucially important — and extremely challenging — stretch. Every advantage counts.

