Jalen Mills lands on Eagles PUP list, Ronald Darby doesn’t

A report earlier this week indicated cornerback Ronald Darby would open Eagles training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but a different corner landed on that list Thursday.

Jalen Mills has been placed on the PUP list, which means he’ll be ineligible to practice with the team until he’s activated. He still counts against the 90-man roster limit and can be activated at any point.

Mills hurt his foot midway through last season and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve. He had 42 tackles in eight games.

Darby tore his ACL last year, but was suited up for practice on Thursday. Guard Brandon Brooks, who is coming back from a torn Achilles, was also on the field, although reports from the session are that neither player did any team work.