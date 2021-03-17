Jalen Mills has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in NFL free agency

Jalen Mills has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy plugging roster holes in NFL free agency over the last few days, and one of the team's recent additions is fired up about coming to the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills reportedly agreed to a four-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots on Monday.

Here's how he reacted to the move on Twitter:

Foxborough Let’s Run It‼️🔋 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 15, 2021

Mills brings some valuable versatility to the Patriots' secondary with his ability to excel as a cornerback or a safety. He also brings championship experience to the roster from his Super Bowl LII win as a member of the Eagles, which, ironically, came against the Patriots.

In addition to Mills, the Patriots also bolstered their defense in free agency with the reported addition of Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon on a four-year deal.